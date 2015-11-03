How to Transform Your Wok into a Smoker

No smoker? No problem. If you own a wok, you can prepare deliciously aromatic smoked dishes at home.

F&W Editors
November 03, 2015

To jerry-rig a stovetop smoker, line a wok with foil, add a mix of rice, brown sugar and loose black tea to the bottom, and set a cake rack above the mixture. Ta-da! You have an easy DIY smoker that’s great for imbuing seafood, meat or even cheese with a terrific smoky flavor. Here, six wok-smoked recipes to try:

1. Smoked Shrimp 
One bite of these shrimp and a swig of vodka will instantly transport you to Scandinavia.

2. Smoked Cheese 
Smoking your own cheese means you can enjoy a much wider variety than you can find at any store. Try this recipe with soft cheese like Fontina or Monterey Jack.

3. Smoked Acorn Squash 
The hollows of the halved squash hold a mixture of mustard and maple syrup that becomes a delicious sauce.

4. Smoked Duck with Tangerine-Rosemary Salad 
Smoking the duck with tea adds a wonderful fragrance to the meat.

5. Hot-Smoked Salmon with Apple Slaw 
This savory salmon is glazed with a spicy molasses sauce and flavored with just the right amount of smoke. It’s delicious served hot or at room temperature.

6. Smoked Italian Sausages 
Served warm or cold, these smoky sausages make a perfect, simple meal with the addition of some bread, pickles and mustard.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up