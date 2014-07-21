How Tori Amos Learned to Love Wine

When Tori Amos tours, she always has good wine on her bus. Here are the contents of her movable cellar and more.

Collecting Wine on Tour

My tour bus isn’t very big, but I always travel with wine, and I collect bottles in countries that aren’t known for wine. For example, they import a lot of good Italian wine in the Netherlands—don’t ask me why.

Eating Fish for Breakfast

I love beautiful bread, but I’m on a no-carb diet for the tour, so I’m screwed. For breakfast, I’ve been doing baked whitefish with spinach, which is a fantastic way to get protein.

Getting Ripped Off at Restaurants

I’ve been fleeced on truffles across the bloody globe. They start shaving truffles over my pasta, and I’m thinking, You didn’t weigh that! No more truffles!

Craving Indian Food in London

My daughter loves Indian food, and England, where we live, is great for that. There’s an amazing Michelin-starred restaurant, Tamarind of Mayfair. Now they have another one in Southern California, too.

Visiting Krug's Champagne Fortress

I toured the Krug cellars in Reims, France, and was fascinated by the history. They built walls within walls to hide the wine in wartime.

Understanding Bordeaux and Burgundy

Al Stewart was well-known in the 1970s for a song called “Year of the Cat,” and I played on his record in the late ’80s. One day, he looked at me and said, “You’ve never had good wine, I can tell.” He opened some great wines and told me, “Burgundy is for sex, and Bordeaux is for intellect.”

Watching her Husband's Kitchen Moves

My husband is a great cook. It’s really sexy when I’m sitting on a stool talking to him while he’s cooking. He’s very masculine with his knives.

Creating a Sonic Selfie

My new album, Unrepentant Geraldines, is the first contemporary pop record that I’ve done in five years. There was no pressure. It’s like a sonic selfie—only no one could hear it until now.

Related: The Hungry Crowd: Zac Posen

The Hungry Crowd: Joel McHale

The Hungry Crowd: Gisele Bündchen