How to Throw a Forbidden Rice Feast

1. Forbidden Black Rice with Ginger and Cardamom

This striking black rice gets flavor from fresh ginger, cardamom and shallot.

2. Brown Basmati Rice with Coconut and Turmeric

Amp up the flavor of brown basmati rice with coconut milk, turmeric and fresh mint.

3. Red Lentil Dal with Mustard Seeds

Spice fragrant Indian-style stewed lentils with cumin, ginger and bay leaf.

4. Masala Prawns

Marinate the shrimp in a punchy mix of spices, shallots, ginger and lime before grilling.

5. Ginger Turky Meatballs

Richmond uses only six ingredients to make her Indian-style meatballs, including sambar masala, the aromatic Indian spice mix.