How to Throw a Bellini-and-Blini Brunch Party

F&W Editors
October 02, 2015

Bellinis (sparkling cocktails made with Prosecco and, traditionally, peach puree) and blinis (thin, mini Russian pancakes) don’t just sound alike; they’re also terrific together. Here, ten recipes for blinis and bellinis. Mix and match them for a fun brunch party!

Bellinis

Blood Peach Bellini 
Originally made using superseasonal summer blood peaches, this variation on the cocktail combines Campari, grenadine and white peach puree to approximate the rare fruit’s flavor and color.

Ginger Bellini 
This autumnal version of the brunch-menu mainstay is made with a ginger-infused peach cordial.

Sour Cherry-Yuzu Bellinis 
Jean-Georges Vongerichten adds yuzu juice to his bellinis for a citrusy kick.

Red Apple Bellini 
This variation calls for sour apple liqueur and cranberry juice.

Peach-and-Lemon Verbena Bellinis 
Chef Chris Cosentino spikes his bellini with muddled leaves of fresh lemon verbena.

Blinis

Buckwheat-Cheddar Blini with Smoked Salmon 
Sophie Dahl makes blini with wonderfully earthy buckwheat flour and serves the salmon-topped hors d’oeuvres at parties throughout the year.

Mini Blini Napoleons 
Chef Bob Spiegel loves to rethink classic combinations, like this architectural take on blini and caviar.

Quick Buckwheat Blini 
These blini require no rising and come together in just one hour.

Basil Blini with Salmon Caviar 
Serve these herbed blini topped with a combination of crème fraîche and salmon caviar, or with a little dollop of the pesto that flavors them.

Chickpea Blinis with Pineapple Relish 
These exotically flavored blinis are spiked with fennel seeds, caraway, turmeric and crushed red pepper.

