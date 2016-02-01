How to Temper Chocolate and Make Amazing DIY Chocolate Bars

In a continued effort to master her mistakes, former F&W editor-in-chief Dana Cowin stopped by the Institute of Culinary Education for a chocolate lesson with star pastry chef Michael Laiskonis. In addition to showing how to temper chocolate, Laiskonis shares how to mold it and make terrific DIY candy bars. Watch the clips below and learn how to master the perfect chocolate for Valentine's Day.
How to Temper Chocolate
This video shows two different methods of tempering chocolate, plus how to mold tempered chocolate.
How to Hack a 100 Grand Bar at Home
In this video, Michael Laiskonis reveals an awesome trick for making the perfect 100 Grand Bar at home.