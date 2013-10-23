How to Tell When a Wine is Flawed

Ever wondered where the experts stand on the best wine practices and controversies? In this series, wine blogger, teacher and author Tyler Colman (a. k. a. Dr. Vino) delivers a final judgement.

When is it OK to send a bottle back at a restaurant? When there's something clearly wrong with it. The most common fault is being corked, meaning that a faulty cork has tainted the wine with trace amounts of an element called 2,4,6-Trichloroanisole, or TCA for short. The scent will suggest wet cardboard or mold. Other flaws include oxidation (which can make wines taste more nutty than fruity, and turn white wines brownish) and heat damage (which can make wines taste flat and increase their risk of oxidation). Flaws like these are always legitimate reasons for rejecting a wine. If you simply don’t like what you ordered, that’s a different case.

