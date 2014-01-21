How to Tell if Wine is Corked, Oxidized or Cooked

If a wine doesn't taste good, there might actually be a problem with it.
CORKED A natural compound called TCA can taint corks, making wine smell like wet newspaper or a moldy basement.
OXIDIZED Faulty corks let too much oxygen into a bottle. White wines can end up tasting like apple cider or sherry; reds will often taste flavorless.
COOKED Bottles that have been improperly stored in a hot place for too long can taste stewed.
