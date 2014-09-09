How to Tame Raw Onions

Sweet and crunchy raw onions can be delicious, especially in a super-fresh salsa. But they can also steal the show with their spicy, pungent flavor.

In this week’s video from Panna, chef Rick Bayless reveals how to temper an onion’s strong flavor so that you get only the good stuff. Watch the video above to see the simple step in onion prep that you need to know.

