How to Taco Anything

To “taco” something means to take all of the usual, iconic taco flavors and ingredients and apply them to a different food. No, you won’t find it in the Oxford English Dictionary. But we’re hopeful for next year’s edition. Here, the best recipes for taco-ed dishes.

1. Single Serving Tortilla Soup

This spicy recipe is like a taco in a mug. It’s packed with chunks of chicken and topped with tortilla chips, avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese.

2. Taco Pie

In the 1980s, spice companies began exporting taco seasoning packets to Sweden. Today, home cooks throughout Sweden use taco spices to flavor savory pies like this one, which is filled with spiced ground beef and topped with cheddar cheese.

3. Mexican Pizza

Topped with chili-spiced black-bean puree, tomatoes, olives, shredded lettuce and Jack cheese, this fun pizza is the perfect game day snack.

4. Chicken Taco Casserole (above)

The best part of this gooey, cheesy casserole? It takes just ten minutes to throw together.

5. Southwestern Tortilla Salad

The secret to this satisfying salad is homemade refried beans.





