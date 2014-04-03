How to Survive on Oysters

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, à la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

Chef Daniel Humm of New York’s Eleven Madison Park went light. All he needs are oysters, a shucking knife and lemons. “I could subsist on the oysters with a squeeze of lemon juice and wouldn’t need any fire or electricity to cook them.” But after about a month, we’re guessing Humm would get tired of plain oysters on the half shell with lemon. Here are a few more preparations that can be easily executed with minimal ingredients:

Grilled Oysters with Spicy Tarragon Butter

Perfect for a homemade grill (a.k.a. a shovel held over a bonfire), these simple fire-roasted oysters are topped with tarragon-flavored butter and hot sauce.

Oysters on the Half Shell with Rosé Mignonette

If Humm ran across an abandoned wine store or cellar, he could snag a berry-rich sparkling rosé and make a fantastic mignonette sauce for raw oysters.

Oyster Soup with Fennel

Fennel (which grows wild in some areas), some pantry staple spices, milk from a stray dairy cow and Humm’s oysters would make a lighter but still tasty version of this creamy soup.

