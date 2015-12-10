How to Squeeze Every Last Drop Out of Your Sriracha Bottle

1. Make your own chili oil. Add canola oil (or any neutral oil) to the bottle, shake and use whenever you need an extra hit of heat—pizza, eggs, mac and cheese, soup...

2. Blend a fiery peanut sauce. This spicy dressing really elevates salads, grilled chicken and noodles. Whisk about ½ cup creamy peanut butter with ¼ cup hot water. Mix in one tablespoon each of soy sauce, rice vinegar and lime juice, and one teaspoon of sesame oil. Pour into the sriracha bottle and shake.

3. Give your Bloody Mary mix a kick. Put together a classic Bloody Mary mix–tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, grated horseradish, black pepper and celery salt—and then pour it into the sriracha bottle. Make sure to shake it well enough that the hot sauce gets evenly distributed. Serve on ice, poured over vodka. Cheers!

4. Spice up your mayo. Add to the bottle an amount of mayonnaise that's roughly equal to the amount of sriracha already in there, and shake. If it's a little thick, add a splash of lemon juice, and if it's a tad too spicy, add a bit more mayo. It's that simple and makes practically everything taste better—trust me.

5. Upgrade movie theater popcorn. Pour warm, melted butter into the bottle, shake and drizzle on popcorn; if, however, you're feeling especially audacious, sneak your near-empty sriracha bottle into the movies and fill it up (for free!) with their warm butter dispenser.