How Snow Can Help You Bake, and the World Record for Pancake Flipping

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

1. One reason to embrace the snow before it's gone: It can be used as a leavening agent in baking.

2. Even heavier than original poundcakes: Bakers in Bucharest in 2008 made a 619 lb cake.

3. The record for most pancake flips? 140 in one minute.

4. No green ham here—nitrite salt in cured ham reacts with myoglobin to keep meat pink.

5. National Peanut Butter Day (January 24) is not for people with arachibutyrophobia—the fear of having peanut butter stuck on roof of mouth.

6. The Leap Year cocktail (lemon juice, gin, Grand Marnier and Carpano Antica) was invented on Leap Day 1928. Either it's 87 years old or won't turn 22 until next year.

