How to Score a Reservation at Noma Australia

As famed Copenhagen restaurant Noma prepares to close its doors at the end of this year, the iconic René Redzepi institution has taken the occasional far-flung vacation, doing pop-up stints in locations like Tokyo and, more recently, Australia, giving diners there the opportunity to eat at one of the best restaurants in the world.

The only problem? Getting a reservation.

During the restaurant's five-week stint in Tokyo last year, 2,800 people were able to eat at the restaurant—but according to Eater, 62,000 people were still on the waiting list when the pop-up packed up. Noma Australia's doors are open for twice as long, with a 10-week run, but the competition to get a reservation is similarly intense; according to Eater, there are still 25,000 people on the waiting list to get a reservation.

All hope is not lost, however, for food-lovers with deep pockets. Noma Australia's final service is on April 2, but you can still get a seat if you're prepared to shell out some serious cash: The restaurant is auctioning off 15 tables on eBay for its final dinner service. As of right now, the lowest buy-in is at $2,500 for a two-top; a table for eight, meanwhile, is going for $6,000.

The price is steep. But hey, the proceeds are going to a good cause. According to GoodFood, the profits are being split between OzHarvest, an Australian food charity, and MAD, which is Redzepi's non-profit food-oriented think tank.

So if you can swing it (or, even better, if you can get someone else to swing it for you) get in on the bidding now, and find out how much a great meal is really worth to you. The auction is open for bidding through March 23.

[Via Eater]