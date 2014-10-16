How to Save a Dinner Party in 3 Easy Steps

Maybe Game of Thrones's tagline should be "The Holidays Are Coming" instead of "Winter Is Coming"; the pressure to impress friends, family and colleagues with new and innovative recipes at winter parties can strike fear into the heart of even the most veteran entertainer. In preparation for the season of nonstop celebrating, we're asking awesome chefs about how they host. Here, James Rigato of The Root in White Lake, Michigan shares his strategy for saving a dinner party:

"Liquid is my answer: a great beverage can save bad food. If I go to your house and you pour me an ounce of amaro after the meal, I won’t even care what we ate. In a perfect world, you only need three beverages: a nice aperitif like Lillet Blanc with fresh oranges, sparkling wine (I think we make some of the best outside of Champagne on the Leelanau Peninsula in Michigan) and Amaro Nonino. Spending $100 on those things can rescue a 15 person dinner party. Proper beverages will save your life whether it’s a weeknight or Christmas."

