How to Recover From New Year's Eve with the Ultimate Hash Browns

Happy New Year! There's nothing better for recovering from a big night out than super-crispy hash browns. In this video, F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple reveals an easy trick for making the perfect hash browns in a waffle iron.
Once you've mastered the technique, try these five incredible recipes.