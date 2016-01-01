How to Recover From New Year's Eve with the Ultimate Hash Browns

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about the New Year.

F&W Editors
January 01, 2016

Happy New Year! There's nothing better for recovering from a big night out than super-crispy hash browns. In this video, F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple reveals an easy trick for making the perfect hash browns in a waffle iron.

Once you've mastered the technique, try these five incredible recipes

