How a Real Housewife Tastes Wine

It’s not unusual to see a Real Housewife holding a glass of wine. It’s also not unusual to see her throw that wine into the face of another Real Housewife. But you rarely see a Real Housewife sit down with a glass of wine and describe its flavors and textures in terms of sex. That’s what happens in this week’s episode of Brown Bag Wine Tasting when Brandi Glanville of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills joins host William Shatner. Watch the clip below to get a taste of Glanville’s provocative descriptors and see the full episode here.

Related: How to Solve Tricky Wine-Pairing Dilemmas

Wine Pairings for Burgers

Cooking with Red Wine