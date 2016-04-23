How to Put Your Ice Cube Trays to Work

Ice cube trays don’t just make ice—no matter what their name may imply. If you can spare a tray or two, we have a few great frozen water-free ways you can put them to use.

Make Beef Jerky

Dry beef jerky in a microwave on top of silicone ice cube trays. It’s easy if you follow this simple recipe.

Simplify Piña Coladas

Bartender Jeff Bell of Manhattan’s PDT freezes coconut water and a mix of fruit juices in ice cube trays, then, whenever he wants to make piña coladas, he blends the frozen fruit cubes with rum.

© David Malosh

Make Popsicles

For super-healthy popsicles, fill ice cube trays with lightly sweetened watermelon puree and freeze for about three hours, inserting toothpicks about halfway through.

Stock up on Stock

Ultra-useful bouillon cubes are a snap to make at home. Simply make stock using this recipe, then add chopped herbs, pour into ice cube trays and freeze for the next time you need to give a soup or sauce a boost of broth.