How to Pronounce PEEN-chose, Tapas' Tiny Cousins

The Basque bar snacks called pintxos are a fun new US restaurant trend. Here, a pronunciation guide.

M. Elizabeth Sheldon
April 21, 2015

Acaitunas (“ah-say-ee-TOO-nas”)
Olives: At Huertasin New York City, the mix includes empeltre, manzanilla and arbequina varieties. huertasnyc.com.

Montaditos (“mon-ta-DEE-tos”)
Tiny, snack-size sandwiches: served open-face with jamón Ibérico at San Francisco’s Aatxe. netimeas.com.

Boquerones (“bo-kayr-ON-ays”)
Fresh anchovies: Often lightly pickled, they appear on marmalade-spread toast at Cooks & Soldiers in Atlanta. cooksandsoldiers.com.

Morcilla (“mor-SEE-ya”) 
Spanish pork blood sausage: also the name of charcuterie wizard Justin Severino’s new Pittsburgh restaurant. morcillapittsburgh.com.

La Gilda (“lah HEEL-duh”)
Toothpick-skewered anchovy, olive and guindilla pepper: a classic pintxo served at Chicago’s Salero.  salerochicago.com.

Pulpo (“POOL-poh”) 
Octopus: grilled and laced with tomato–guajillo pepper salsa at Txokos Basque Kitchen in Orlando. txokoskitchen.com.

