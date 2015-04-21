How to Pronounce PEEN-chose, Tapas' Tiny Cousins

The Basque bar snacks called pintxos are a fun new US restaurant trend. Here, a pronunciation guide.
Acaitunas (“ah-say-ee-TOO-nas”)
Olives: At Huertasin New York City, the mix includes empeltre, manzanilla and arbequina varieties. huertasnyc.com.
Montaditos (“mon-ta-DEE-tos”)
Tiny, snack-size sandwiches: served open-face with jamón Ibérico at San Francisco’s Aatxe. netimeas.com.
Boquerones (“bo-kayr-ON-ays”)
Fresh anchovies: Often lightly pickled, they appear on marmalade-spread toast at Cooks & Soldiers in Atlanta. cooksandsoldiers.com.
Morcilla (“mor-SEE-ya”)
Spanish pork blood sausage: also the name of charcuterie wizard Justin Severino’s new Pittsburgh restaurant. morcillapittsburgh.com.
La Gilda (“lah HEEL-duh”)
Toothpick-skewered anchovy, olive and guindilla pepper: a classic pintxo served at Chicago’s Salero. salerochicago.com.
Pulpo (“POOL-poh”)
Octopus: grilled and laced with tomato–guajillo pepper salsa at Txokos Basque Kitchen in Orlando. txokoskitchen.com.
