How to Print Your Holiday Cards on Wine Labels

Here's how to print your season's greetings—and your kids and pets wearing Santa hats—on a boozy special delivery.

How to Order Custom Holiday Wine Labels

This is the BYOB option. You'll design custom labels online and apply them to bottles of wine that you procure yourself. Google "custom wine labels" and you'll find many vendors that will print wine labels, but we're inclined to go with StickerYou, since the company did a killer job on some temporary tattoos for our 2015 Best New Chefs. Their wine labels are waterproof, and they have a guide to removing the wine's original label. $10 gets you four standard labels or six for squat Champagne bottles.

We like this idea because it allows full control over the wine (or beer or bourbon, for that matter). Give something that you love to drink (and be sure to include a note explaining what it is). If you need suggestions, we have plenty.

How to Order Bottles of Wine with Custom Holiday Labels

Non-DIYers will prefer a service that supplies the wine as well as the labels. There are many, and the issue with most is that it's hard to know what will be in the bottle. Personalwine.com removes that objection by offering wines we've tried and enjoyed, like Evening Land's Burgundy-sourced Pinot Noir ($36) and Mumm Napa's sparkling Brut ($35). You can even engrave a bottle of 2006 Dom Perignon ($200) or for $110 you can slap your full-color holiday greeting on 24 miniature bottles of tasty Rotari Prosecco.