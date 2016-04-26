How to Pretzel Everything

Pretzels will never go out of style.
Crunchy, salty pretzels are a snacktime favorite. While they're delicious on their own, we've got some creative ways to use them to celebrate National Pretzel Day. From pretzel-crusted crab cakes to an amazing twist on bread dumplings, here are five awesome recipes featuring pretzels.
1. Pretzel-Crusted Crab Cakes
Instead of bread crumbs, chef Stephanie Sokolove uses crushed pretzels to bind and crust her chunky crab cakes.
2. Milk Chocolate Tart with Pretzel Crust
This tribute to the chocolate-covered pretzel hits just the right salty-sweet note.
3. Pretzel Dumplings
Have leftover pretzels? Try this twist on traditional bread dumplings.
4. Mustard-Baked Chicken with a Pretzel Crust
Hard pretzels, such as the sourdough or handmade versions, are essential for a crisp topping.
5. Pretzel-Crusted Squid with Mustard Dipping Sauce
Since mustard is a natural with pretzels, star chef Jean-George Vongerichten's snack features a creamy, tangy dipping sauce made with Dijon mustard.