How to Pretzel Everything

This dessert from pastry chef Colleen Grapes, a tribute to the chocolate-covered pretzel, hits just the right salty-sweet note. Grapes mixes crushed pretzels with flour, butter, sugar and egg to make a crunchy crust, pours in a luxurious milk-chocolate filling, then sprinkles on more crushed pretzels as a garnish.

© Con Poulos

Pretzels will never go out of style.

F&W Editors
April 26, 2016

Crunchy, salty pretzels are a snacktime favorite. While they're delicious on their own, we've got some creative ways to use them to celebrate National Pretzel Day. From pretzel-crusted crab cakes to an amazing twist on bread dumplings, here are five awesome recipes featuring pretzels.

1. Pretzel-Crusted Crab Cakes

Instead of bread crumbs, chef Stephanie Sokolove uses crushed pretzels to bind and crust her chunky crab cakes.

2. Milk Chocolate Tart with Pretzel Crust

This tribute to the chocolate-covered pretzel hits just the right salty-sweet note.

3. Pretzel Dumplings 

Have leftover pretzels? Try this twist on traditional bread dumplings.

 

4. Mustard-Baked Chicken with a Pretzel Crust

Hard pretzels, such as the sourdough or handmade versions, are essential for a crisp topping.

5. Pretzel-Crusted Squid with Mustard Dipping Sauce

Since mustard is a natural with pretzels, star chef Jean-George Vongerichten's snack features a creamy, tangy dipping sauce made with Dijon mustard.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up