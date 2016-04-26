How to Pretzel Everything

Crunchy, salty pretzels are a snacktime favorite. While they're delicious on their own, we've got some creative ways to use them to celebrate National Pretzel Day. From pretzel-crusted crab cakes to an amazing twist on bread dumplings, here are five awesome recipes featuring pretzels.

Instead of bread crumbs, chef Stephanie Sokolove uses crushed pretzels to bind and crust her chunky crab cakes.

This tribute to the chocolate-covered pretzel hits just the right salty-sweet note.

Have leftover pretzels? Try this twist on traditional bread dumplings.

Hard pretzels, such as the sourdough or handmade versions, are essential for a crisp topping.

Since mustard is a natural with pretzels, star chef Jean-George Vongerichten's snack features a creamy, tangy dipping sauce made with Dijon mustard.