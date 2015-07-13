How to Prep Like a Pro

Chefs are masters at making big things happen in small spaces. Here, three chefs share their wisdom on how to prep ingredients in the style of a kitchen cleanliness ninja.

1. Grab a tray. “I use cafeteria trays for everything! Any time you are peeling a vegetable, do it on to a cafeteria tray. It makes cleanup a lot easier: you take your tray with all your peelings right to the trash. This avoids having to clean your board or table every single time you finish a task.” – José Ramírez-Ruiz, Semilla, Brooklyn

2. Spread out—at least a little. “Use a large cutting board with plenty of room on it. It will make working through tasks easier and more efficient than trying to finagle space on a little one.” – Matt Louis, Moxy and Franklin Oyster House, Portsmouth, NH

3. Flip it upside down. “Peel vegetables like carrots and asparagus on an upside down bowl with parchment paper placed under it. Resting the vegetable on the bowl keeps it straight, stable and easier to peel evenly. Once finished, you can either throw out the scraps on the parchment paper or collect the peels easily to be used in your dish.” – Lee Wolen, Boka, Chicago

