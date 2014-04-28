How to Poach Salmon in a Baggie

For so long, perfectly cooked salmon was something found only at great restaurants. That changes with this week’s Mad Genius Tips video. F&W Test Kitchen salmon sleuth Justin Chapple reveals how to cook perfectly medium rare (or medium, or medium-well) salmon by poaching fillets in BPA-free plastic sandwich baggies. Our apologies to the seafood restaurants, which are bound to lose money on this one. Watch more Mad Genius Tips videos.

