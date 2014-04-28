How to Poach Salmon in a Baggie

For so long, perfectly cooked salmon was something found only at great restaurants. That changes with this week’s Mad Genius Tips video.
For so long, perfectly cooked salmon was something found only at great restaurants. That changes with this week’s Mad Genius Tips video. F&W Test Kitchen salmon sleuth Justin Chapple reveals how to cook perfectly medium rare (or medium, or medium-well) salmon by poaching fillets in BPA-free plastic sandwich baggies. Our apologies to the seafood restaurants, which are bound to lose money on this one. Watch more Mad Genius Tips videos.
