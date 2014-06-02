How to Pit Cherries with Chopsticks

All of those Chinese takeout chopsticks you’ve been hoarding? They finally have a purpose thanks to this week’s Mad Genius Tips video. F&W's Justin Chapple reveals the easy way to de-pit cherries using a chopstick and an empty wine bottle. (If you only have full wine bottles, you know what to do.) Learn more great skills by watching all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

