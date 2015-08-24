How to Peel a Tomatillo in 10 Seconds

Peeling the papery skin off tangy tomatillos can be a chore or, as Andrew Zimmern puts it, “a pain in the butt.” Thankfully, he has an easy trick for loosening up the outer layers. Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to see F&W Test Kitchen’s Justin Chapple demonstrate Zimmern’s ten-second method for peeling tomatillos. 

F&W Editors
August 24, 2015

For more smart cooking hacks, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

