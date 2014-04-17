How to Peel 3 Hard-Boiled Eggs in 15 Seconds

In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, the F&W Test Kitchen’s Justin Chapple demonstrated how to expertly peel a hard-boiled egg with a spoon. He did it slowly and precisely for your benefit, but he can do it faster—much faster. Watch in the video (above) as he shells three eggs in 15 seconds. Think you can do it? Prove it!

