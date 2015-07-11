How to Pair Wine with Gazpacho

Gazpacho, the cold Spanish soup, is a tough pairing but not an impossible one. Here are three ways to approach it.

Red Gazpacho

With tomatoes and vinegar, red gazpacho is probably the hardest of the bunch to pair. Ultimately, you’ll want to seek out whites and rosés with racy acidity. If your gazpacho has a lot of green vegetables or herbs along with the tomatoes, try whites from Rueda, which are made from the local grape, Verdejo, and occasionally, a little Sauvignon Blanc. (New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is another possibility). If the soup is more about the tomatoes, Rioja Rosado is a good option.

Watermelon Gazpacho

Sweet melon mellows the acid in a classic tomato gazpacho. While pink wines work well here, too, you’ll want to look for even fruitier, riper styles, like Grenache-based roses from Spain or California or (believe it or not!) well-made versions of white Zinfandel, if you can find them, that is.

White Gazpacho

Usually thickened with almonds and bread, white gazpacho is creamier, more garlicky and sometimes a bit sweeter than the red stuff. Fruity but lively whites, like Pinot Blanc, pair nicely. Perhaps more interesting (and classic): Try chilled fino or manzanilla sherry, both of which have nutty flavors that are fantastic with the almonds in the soup.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: More Amazing Gazpachos

The Best Gazpacho Recipes

Delicious Cold Soup Recipes

Healthy Summer Recipes

More Soup Recipes