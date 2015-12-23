How to Package Cookies for Fast and Beautiful Gifts

Photographer Maya Visnyei showcases five fun ways to package cookies for easy gifts. Plus, last-minute cookie decorating tips.

Food & Wine
December 23, 2015

F&W asked photgrapher and stop-motion pro Maya Visnyei to show us the best holiday cookie tips, from flooding icing to creating a paper cornet for more detailed icing designs. Once you've made the most beautiful cookies, you just need to decide how to package them. Above, choose one of five easy and fun packaging ideas, from mason jars to wrapped Pringles tins. Follow Maya on Instagram (@mayavphoto) and watch more of her cookie tips below.

How to Decorate Cookies at Home (with an Easy Paper Cornet)

How to Make Checkerboard Cookies

How to Ice Cookies by Flooding the Tops

