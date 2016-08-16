With Its New Cooking Show, Amazon Sees a Chance to Sell Food

This fall, Amazon Prime is giving "As Seen on TV" a new meaning. The subscription streaming service has teamed up with Japanese entertainment company Yoshimoto Kogyo to launch a series of 40-minute shows which aim to highlight specialty foods and regional cuisine from around Japan. The first shows will be hosted by sketch comedians Taka and Toshi (stage names for Takahiro Suzuki and Toshikazu Miura) on the island of Hokkaido. There will be four videos in the initial series aired to Prime viewers in Japan and other select "locations overseas" TBD.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this new partnership is e-commerce. Subscribers who pre-enter payment and delivery info—standard on any Prime account—can watch this gastronomic tour around Japan and will be able to instantly order items shown on screen via Amazon. Yes! That means regional Japanese snacks, delicacies, ingredients, and food items delivered direct to your door—right after you've seen them consumed or used in cultural context on TV (or your computer). Sounds like the best product placement ever—or at least the cleverest direct-to-consumer marketing on earth.

Imagine if you were able to do that with other cooking or food shows—snagging a recipe, featured ingredients, and bundt pans one-click direct from your favorite episode of The Great British Bake Off; stocking your kitchen cupboards with the same canned cheese used in tonight's episode of Chopped—without hunting around on the web or at your local supermarket; or ordering the exact Chianti Giada de Laurentiis sourced in Tuscany, all without leaving the comfort of your own home. Sounds too good to be true? Looks like the future of food shopping is only one mouse-click away.