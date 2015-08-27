How One New Orleans Family Rebuilt Their Restaurant After Katrina

We’d like to introduce you to an amazing new series of short films called New Orleans, Here & Now. Time Inc. and production company Rampante enlisted six talented filmmakers to tell the story of life in New Orleans ten years after Hurricane Katrina. They turned in amazing miniature documentaries, including one called "Labor of Love," which tells the story of Pho Tau Bay, a celebrated Vietnamese restaurant lost in Katrina. The film follows the restaurant's owners, the multicultural Takacs family, as they rebuild their legacy. Watch the trailer (above) to get a taste of the amazing short, and sign up at Time.com today to view the full-length film.

Related: 10 New Orleans Cocktails

New Orleans's Best Foodie Street

Emeril Lagasse's New Orleans Guide