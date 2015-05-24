How an NYC Chef Summers: with Tacos, Fresh Fish and Paella

F&W is celebrating the season with the #howisummer hashtag. Include it in your Instagram posts for a chance to be featured! Here, New York chef Camille Becerra shares some of her favorite warm-weather foods and summer moments—from going fishing in Long Island to eating paella on the beach.

Eating Tacos

“There’s something so complete about being in the sun, swimming all day and then having a fish or bean and sweet plantain taco. Even though Rockaway Taco in Queens closed, I still dream about it.”

Low-Tech Cooking

“My mortar and pestle is my go-to tool during the summer. I use it to make everything from guacamole and minty salsa verde to spice rubs for grilled meats and salad dressings for fresh greens.”

On the Water

“My best summer moment of all time is fishing for striper and bluefish on the North Fork of Long Island.”

Paella on the Beach

“Paella is supereasy to cook over a fire on the beach. I love a vegetable version with mushrooms, asparagus and peas, or one that uses pretty much any fresh fish.”

Summer Summary

“Salt air, Kadima and hammocks.”

Recipe:

Grilled Kale Toasts

