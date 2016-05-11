How Not to Stuff a Fish

Bones aren't the only obstacles you need to look out for when you're prepping your fish for dinner, it turns out: The Feds recently busted two Brooklyn men for attempting to smuggle $600,000 worth of cocaine into the United Sates—in a shipment of frozen fish.

According to the New York Daily News, U.S. customs agents last week seized a shipment of frozen fish from Suriname, and upon filleting the fish discovered they were stuffed to the gills (ha ha, sorry!) with 20 kilos of cocaine. The agents swapped out the coke-filled fish with a substitute, and then waited to see who would come fetch the shipment. The culprits, Triston Daniels and Troy Gonsalves, were arrested and then released on $150,000 bail.

We shouldn't have to tell you that it's not a smart idea to smuggle $600,000 worth of drugs into the country in any shape or form, much less in the body of a dead fish. So we won't. Instead, we'll tell you how to fillet a fish! It's actually not as hard as you might think—and it could prove unexpectedly handy.

[Via New York Daily News]