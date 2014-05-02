How Not to Cook Salmon

Michael Mina’s family could have used F&W’s Mad Genius Tip for how to perfectly cook salmon. “My father used to go get us salmon at the markets in Seattle, and my mom would cook it forever,” Mina says. “You’d need a hammer and a chisel to eat it.” That all ended one night when his mother asked him to check on the salmon. “When I took it out, a piece of fish flaked off that hadn’t been cooked all the way through yet. I ate it, and I thought ‘Oh, God. This is really good!’ I served it like that with lemon and rice. Everybody loved it except my dad—he said it was undercooked.”

