How to Master the Croque-Monsieur, the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich

1. Two-Cheese Croque-Monsieurs

These over-the-top sandwiches call for both classic Gruyère and sharp English Cheddar cheese.

2. Roasted Tomato Croques with Pickled Peppers

In this summery spin, roasted heirloom tomatoes top bread that’s slathered with creamy béchamel sauce. After a generous sprinkling of Gruyère, the croques are toasted till melty and browned, then topped with spicy homemade pickled peppers.

3. Croques Meurice (above)

These bite-size ham-and-cheese sandwiches are miniature, cocktail party-perfect versions of classic sandwich.

4. Ham-and-Cheese Puff Pastry Tart

Blogger Mimi Thorisson spreads store-bought puff pastry with mustard-and-shallot bechamel, then layers it with ham and cheese before baking it into a crisp, rich, croquet-monsieur-like tart.

5. Ham and Gruyère French Toast Sandwiches

This brunch-ified version of a croque-monsieur comes with sweet maple apples.

6. Mini Smoked-Salmon Croque-Monsieur

An elegant take on the sandwich, these hors d’oeuvre-sized snacks are made with a creamy chive-flecked smoked salmon mixture.