How to Master the Croque-Monsieur, the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich

You can’t go wrong with a basic grilled cheese, but the croque-monsieur approaches sandwich perfection. You can’t go wrong with a basic grilled cheese, but the croque-monsieur approaches sandwich perfection. With its salty ham, funky Gruyère and exterior layer of either more cheese or creamy béchamel sauce, it can satisfy cravings you might never have known you had. Plus, it’s adaptable. Here, six ways to make and reinvent the croque-monsieur.
1. Two-Cheese Croque-Monsieurs
These over-the-top sandwiches call for both classic Gruyère and sharp English Cheddar cheese.
2. Roasted Tomato Croques with Pickled Peppers
In this summery spin, roasted heirloom tomatoes top bread that’s slathered with creamy béchamel sauce. After a generous sprinkling of Gruyère, the croques are toasted till melty and browned, then topped with spicy homemade pickled peppers.
3. Croques Meurice (above)
These bite-size ham-and-cheese sandwiches are miniature, cocktail party-perfect versions of classic sandwich.
4. Ham-and-Cheese Puff Pastry Tart
Blogger Mimi Thorisson spreads store-bought puff pastry with mustard-and-shallot bechamel, then layers it with ham and cheese before baking it into a crisp, rich, croquet-monsieur-like tart.
5. Ham and Gruyère French Toast Sandwiches
This brunch-ified version of a croque-monsieur comes with sweet maple apples.
6. Mini Smoked-Salmon Croque-Monsieur
An elegant take on the sandwich, these hors d’oeuvre-sized snacks are made with a creamy chive-flecked smoked salmon mixture.