How to Master Carrots for the Holidays

F&W Editors
December 21, 2015

In order for carrots to cook evenly, they need to be cut evenly. In this video, F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple reveals a simple trick that makes it easy to cut carrots into equally-sized pieces.

Once you've mastered the technique, try these 7 mad genius carrot recipes.

