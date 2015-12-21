How to Master Carrots for the Holidays

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about holiday sides.
In order for carrots to cook evenly, they need to be cut evenly. In this video, F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple reveals a simple trick that makes it easy to cut carrots into equally-sized pieces.
Once you've mastered the technique, try these 7 mad genius carrot recipes.