Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

1. A toque—the tall, iconic chef’s hat—has 100 folds. That’s one for every way to cook an egg.

2. Always innovating, ice cream maker William Dreyer (the founder of Dreyer’s) cut up marshmallows with his wife’s sewing scissors to create the now iconic rocky road flavor.

3. Lachanophobia is an intense fear of vegetables.

4. How many bites does it take to eat a hot dog? 6.1 on average.

5. Romans believed mint calmed fiery tempers. Diplomats carried sprigs in their pockets.

