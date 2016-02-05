How to Make Your Own Cheese Puffs

From star chef Daniel Boulud's oversized gougères, to savory smoked salmon-stuffed puffs, here are nine ways to make your own cheese puffs.

These delicious hors d'oeuvres can easily be made ahead of time.

Almost twice the size of ordinary Gougères, these golden French cheese puffs are made with the mild Basque pepper Piment d'Espelette.

Tabasco-spiked smoked salmon combined with cream cheese, sour cream, mustard and garlic fills these fluffy puffs.

Cabot Clothbound Cheddar stars in these superb cheese puffs.

These tender potato puffs feature two kinds of cheese and spicy Italian sausage.

Instead of spooning the batter onto a baking sheet before baking, Chantal Leroux uses mini muffin tins.

To make this supersimple recipe, dip bread cubes into a savory cheese mixture, then bake until golden.

These excellent cheese puffs call for Roquefort, a robust blue cheese from southwestern France. The cheese mellows out when baked in pastry, providing a deliciously pungent and mildly salty bite.

Save your Parmesan rinds and pop them in the microwave for a fun snack.