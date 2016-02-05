How to Make Your Own Cheese Puffs

Fluffy, golden cheese puffs make the perfect afternoon snack or pre-dinner bite—plus they're super-easy to make. 

From star chef Daniel Boulud's oversized gougères, to savory smoked salmon-stuffed puffs, here are nine ways to make your own cheese puffs.

1. Alain Ducasse's Gougères

These delicious hors d'oeuvres can easily be made ahead of time.

2. Gargantuan Gougères

Almost twice the size of ordinary Gougères, these golden French cheese puffs are made with the mild Basque pepper Piment d'Espelette.

3. Smoked Salmon-Stuffed Puffs

Tabasco-spiked smoked salmon combined with cream cheese, sour cream, mustard and garlic fills these fluffy puffs.

4. CheddarGougères

Cabot Clothbound Cheddar stars in these superb cheese puffs.

5. Sausage Potato Puffs

These tender potato puffs feature two kinds of cheese and spicy Italian sausage.

6.Gougères

Instead of spooning the batter onto a baking sheet before baking, Chantal Leroux uses mini muffin tins.

7. Oniony Cheese Puffs

To make this supersimple recipe, dip bread cubes into a savory cheese mixture, then bake until golden.

8.Roquefort Gougères

These excellent cheese puffs call for Roquefort, a robust blue cheese from southwestern France. The cheese mellows out when baked in pastry, providing a deliciously pungent and mildly salty bite.

9.Parmigiano-Reggiano Puffs

Save your Parmesan rinds and pop them in the microwave for a fun snack.

