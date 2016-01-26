How to Make Your House a Waffle House on Valentine's Day

Can't get to Waffle House on V-Day? Have a romantic breakfast for dinner at home with these recipes.
This Valentine's Day, lucky Southerners will be able to celebrate their love with a candlelit, white-tableclothed dinner at Waffle House. Now in its ninth year, the restaurant's annual promotion is a boon to local newscasts and, frankly, an endearingly apropos option for a holiday that revels in kitsch. The only problem: Relatively few couples will be able to get in on the Waffle House V-Day experience, since just 140 of the mega-chain's 2100-plus locations will participate. If your local branch isn't on the list, or if you're unlucky enough to live in one of the 25 American states that don't contain a single Waffle House, you can always do the breakfast-for-dinner thing at home (ideally with plenty of Champagne). Here are F&W's most romantic waffles, hash browns and more.
Fluffy Yeasted Waffles
Rich and sweet, the waffles pictured at the top of this page are luxurious enough for a special occasion. If you want to put them over the top, just add fried chicken.
Waffled Hash Browns
You just won Valentine's Day (and every day).
Wine-Spiked Steak and Eggs Benedict
Is there anything sexier than an oozing egg yolk? This take on steak and eggs transforms the dish into a Benedict, an especially indulgent one that's smothered in red-wine-and-port-spiked Hollandaise.
Spicey Honey-Glazed Bacon
Yes, you can upgrade bacon. Just brush it with cayenne-spiced honey before cooking.
Brioche with Prosciutto, Gruyère and Egg
OK, this resembles nothing you'll find at Waffle House, but it's awe-inspiring and pairs beautifully with sparkling rosé. Swap the prosciutto for country ham and you'll have a legitimate Southern connection.