How to Make Your House a Waffle House on Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, lucky Southerners will be able to celebrate their love with a candlelit, white-tableclothed dinner at Waffle House. Now in its ninth year, the restaurant's annual promotion is a boon to local newscasts and, frankly, an endearingly apropos option for a holiday that revels in kitsch. The only problem: Relatively few couples will be able to get in on the Waffle House V-Day experience, since just 140 of the mega-chain's 2100-plus locations will participate. If your local branch isn't on the list, or if you're unlucky enough to live in one of the 25 American states that don't contain a single Waffle House, you can always do the breakfast-for-dinner thing at home (ideally with plenty of Champagne). Here are F&W's most romantic waffles, hash browns and more.

Rich and sweet, the waffles pictured at the top of this page are luxurious enough for a special occasion. If you want to put them over the top, just add fried chicken.

You just won Valentine's Day (and every day).

Is there anything sexier than an oozing egg yolk? This take on steak and eggs transforms the dish into a Benedict, an especially indulgent one that's smothered in red-wine-and-port-spiked Hollandaise.

Yes, you can upgrade bacon. Just brush it with cayenne-spiced honey before cooking.

OK, this resembles nothing you'll find at Waffle House, but it's awe-inspiring and pairs beautifully with sparkling rosé. Swap the prosciutto for country ham and you'll have a legitimate Southern connection.