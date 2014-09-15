How to Make Whipped Cream in a Cocktail Tin

Fresh whipped cream is one of life’s great pleasures, but making it can be a chore. Either you exhaust your wrist whisking cream into peaks, or you lug out the mixer to do it for you. But now, thanks to this week’s video from Panna, there’s a third option.

In the clip above, master mixologist Jim Meehan demonstrates how to shake up fresh whipped cream in no time using a cocktail tin and the spring from a cocktail strainer. Your whipped cream intake is about to increase exponentially.

