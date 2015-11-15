How to Make the Ultimate Thanksgiving Gravy

Turkey may be the star of Thanksgiving, but the holiday dinner wouldn't be complete without fantastic gravy to dress the bird and smother mashed potatoes. (It's also the secret to reheating leftovers like a pro) Watch this video for five tips on how to perfect Thanksgiving gravy without lumps, or even measurements.

To upgrade your gravy game even more, here are eight fantastic recipes to choose from.

1. Bacon-Shallot Gravy

This is a rich, herb-y gravy that you can make ahead because it doesn’t call for turkey drippings.

2. Giblet Gravy

Cloves and a bit of brandy give a wintry depth to this savory gravy.

3. Rich Pan Gravy

Slowly simmering turkey pieces and pan juices with onion and white wine gives you a delicious

4. Smoky Turkey Gravy

For a spicier spin on the classic, go for a gravy that adds smoky Spanish paprika and intense guajillo chile.

5. Cider-Glazed Turkey with Lager Gravy

You don’t brine the turkey in this recipe, just salt it and leave it to season in the fridge overnight, then serve it with a beer-spiked gravy.

6. Herb-Roasted Turkey with Wild Mushroom Gravy

This is a rustic bird made with butter seasoned with sage, thyme and garlic. Dried porcini mushrooms add a burst of woody umami to the gravy.

7. Bacon-Roasted Turkey with Sweet-Onion Gravy

Stuffing a bacon-herb paste underneath the turkey’s skin ensures incredible flavor, and the sweet-onion gravy provides its perfect complement.

8. Apricot-Glazed Turkey with Fresh Herb Gravy

Lemon-infused apricot jam in the glaze of this turkey provides gorgeous color and sets the stage for the earthy gravy.