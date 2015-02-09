How to Make the Ultimate Paleo-Friendly Valentine's Day Menu

Depending on your proclivities, eating like a caveman on Valentine's Day may sound like a steamy test run for your own 50 Shades prequel or a recipe for a last date. But going Paleo mostly means opting for whole foods like meats, seafood, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds. Even if you can't resist the spare pink cupcake or red velvet doughnut hole this weekend, it's not too difficult to put together a romantic menu free from grains, legumes, dairy, refined sugars and processed cooking oils. Plus, steak is sexy. Here, a Paleo-friendly Valentine's Day menu.

Paleo Valentine's Day Menu

Drinks. When preparing a mixed drink, keep in mind that some spirits like tequila, vodka and rum are generally more accepted in Paleo circles than whiskey or other dark liquors derived from grains. Soda water and fruit juice are all fair game, as is wine. So there are plenty of cocktails that can be adapted for Paleo purposes on Valentine's Day. Swap the sugar in this Pomegranate-and-Tequila Cocktail for honey, maple or another preferred sweetener.



Starters. Most of the world's sexiest foods are raw or close to it, like oysters. Here's how to shuck oysters yourself, according to legend Jacques Pépin. Make a simple mignonette with rosé wine, shallots and wine vinegar.



Main course. Steak is the easiest way to go here. Cacao-rubbed rib eye or sirloin has a nice ring to it.



Dessert. If dark chocolate and fresh fruit feel too pared down, there are always sorbets, chocolate mousse made with coconut milk or fudgy brownies made with hazelnut flour.



And if it goes well…



Breakfast. Shirred eggs are a sexier way to say baked eggs. Try baking them in little ham cups. Or make a Benedict riff and swap out English muffins for portabello caps. Or deliver some gorgeous runny yolks in the form of sausage-covered Scotch eggs.



Coconut flour also works as a fantastic baking alternative, as in these blueberry-lemon-coconut muffins.



Related: Recipes for Two

14 Romantic Dishes

20 Valentine's Day Recipes