How to Make Turmeric Tonic

Turmeric Tonic:

In a blender, combine 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk with 2 tablespoons chopped fresh turmeric and 1 teaspoon each of chopped fresh ginger, coconut oil and ground turmeric. Blend at medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour into a saucepan and add 1 1/2 cups each of coconut water and almond milk, 8 green cardamom pods and a pinch of salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer over moderate heat, then let steep off the heat for 10 minutes. Strain and reheat. Serve with raw honey if you like. Makes 4 cups.

Check out the full recipe here.

Jane: 925 Larkin St.; itsjane.com.