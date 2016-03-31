How to Make Tater Tot Nachos (Totchos) with Kimchi Cheese Sauce

We upgraded this recipe for totchos by slathering the tots with a spicy and creamy kimchi-spiked cheese sauce. If you're a totcho purist, you'll love these as is. But feel free to go rogue and load them up with shredded chicken, black beans, guacamole, sour cream...and why not some extra shredded cheese while you're at it?

Tater Tot Nachos (Totchos) with Kimchi Cheese Sauce

Total 20 Min

Serves 4

One 1-lb. package tater tots, cooked according to package instructions

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 ½ cups chopped Napa cabbage kimchi

6 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk

Kosher salt

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 serrano chile peppers or jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced

Chopped cilantro, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 450°. Divide the cooked tater tots in 1 large or 4 small ovenproof baking dishes and arrange on a baking sheet. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add 1 cup of the kimchi and the flour and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the kimchi is evenly coated in the flour, about 2 minutes. Stir in the milk and bring to a simmer. Cook until thickened, about 2 minutes. Season with salt. Spoon the kimchi gravy over the tater tots, then top with the cheese. Bake until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes. Top with the chile peppers and remaining ½ cup kimchi and garnish with chopped cilantro. Serve hot.

Make ahead: The kimchi gravy can be refrigerated overnight and reheated before using.