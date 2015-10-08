How to Make Super-Boozy Cocktails with New Cynar 70 Proof

From navy-strength gin to cask-strength whiskey, high-proof spirits are all the rage right now. And now, a liqueur wants to play this ultra-boozy game. Cynar, an artichoke-based Italian bitter, just unveiled a new 70-proof formula—double the original product's alcohol level.

Unsurprisingly, Cynar 70 Proof tastes a lot like the old Cynar—just more intense. It’s rich, sweet (but not too sweet), with a nutty, mildly bitter finish. Sipped alone, it’s a terrific digestif; over ice, it’s a great before dinner drink. But to truly take advantage of the spirit’s higher alcohol content, you need to use it in a cocktail and put it up against some other heavy hitters. Here, two ultra-proof cocktails to make using the new Cynar 70 Proof.

Ultra-Proof Cynar Negroni

Makes one drink

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce navy-strength gin, such as Plymouth or Perry’s Tot

1 ounce Cynar 70 Proof

Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass over one large ice cube. Express a lemon peel over the top of the cocktail and serve.

Ultra-Proof Manhattan

Makes one drink

2 ounces high proof rye whiskey like Lock Stock & Barrel or Wild Turkey 101

1 ounce Cynar 70 Proof

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Stir the ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe. Flame an orange peel [https://www.foodandwine.com/articles/cocktail-basics-techniques#flamingatwist] over the top and serve.

