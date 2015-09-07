How to Make Stuffed Banana S'mores Like Gail Simmons

F&W’s Gail Simmons knows how to cap off a cookout: with a hot, melty dessert made fresh on the still-smoldering grill. Her favorite? Stuffed banana s’mores.

September 07, 2015

F&W’s Gail Simmons knows how to cap off a cookout: with a hot, melty dessert made fresh on the still-smoldering grill. Her favorite? Stuffed banana s’mores. Chocolaty and gooey, they’re so good that summer just isn’t long enough to enjoy them. Luckily, F&W Test Kitchen’s Justin Chapple figured out a way to make them in the oven so you can eat them all year-round. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, find out how to make Simmons’s deliciously nostalgic dessert at home.

For more great cooking tricks and tips, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

