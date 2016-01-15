How to Make Stovetop Mac and Cheese That's Better Than Boxed

There’s a time and a place for boxed macaroni and cheese: 2:00 in the morning on the couch. But when it comes to dinner, you can do better than a powdered packet of cheese.
Here, 11 easy-to-make, insanely creamy recipes for stovetop mac and cheese, both classic and upgraded.
1. Easy Stovetop Mac and Cheese
This classic mac and cheese is made with sharp cheddar.
2. Spicy Easy Stovetop Mac and Cheese
Fresh jalapeños add a spicy twist to this classic stovetop mac and cheese.
3. Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese
For a more sophisticated take on classic mac and cheese, swap in smoked gouda for the traditional cheddar.
4. Kale Mac and Cheese
Tender kale is a terrific, healthy addition to creamy mac and cheese.
5. Rajas Con Crema Macaroni and Cheese
This quick stovetop mac and cheese is based on rajas con crema, a classic Mexican dish of roasted green chiles sauteed with onion and finished with cream.
6. Green Pea Mac and Cheese
Sweet bites of green pea take this cheesy dish to the next level.
7. Sausage Mac and Cheese
Adding sausage transforms mac and cheese from a side dish to into an entrée.
8. Corn Mac and Cheese
Fresh sweet corn is amazing with the creamy cheddar cheese sauce.
9. Three-Cheese Mac and Cheese
Mozzarella and fontina join cheddar in this indulgent pasta.
10. Green Chile Mac and Cheese
Green chiles give mac and cheese a bright, spicy kick.
11. Spinach Mac and Cheese
Get your daily dose of greenery from the earthy spinach in this dish.