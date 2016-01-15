How to Make Stovetop Mac and Cheese That's Better Than Boxed

Here, 11 easy-to-make, insanely creamy recipes for stovetop mac and cheese, both classic and upgraded.

This classic mac and cheese is made with sharp cheddar.

Fresh jalapeños add a spicy twist to this classic stovetop mac and cheese.

For a more sophisticated take on classic mac and cheese, swap in smoked gouda for the traditional cheddar.

Tender kale is a terrific, healthy addition to creamy mac and cheese.

This quick stovetop mac and cheese is based on rajas con crema, a classic Mexican dish of roasted green chiles sauteed with onion and finished with cream.

Sweet bites of green pea take this cheesy dish to the next level.

Adding sausage transforms mac and cheese from a side dish to into an entrée.

Fresh sweet corn is amazing with the creamy cheddar cheese sauce.

Mozzarella and fontina join cheddar in this indulgent pasta.

Green chiles give mac and cheese a bright, spicy kick.

Get your daily dose of greenery from the earthy spinach in this dish.