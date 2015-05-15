How to Make Slider Buns at Home

So let's break it down: What is it about the squishy slider bun that makes it so delicious? And how can you recreate it?
We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.
McDonald's burgers might seem unseemly in a post-Super Size Me world, but admit it: there's something delectably nostalgic about that super-soft, squishy bun. And it’s not just Mickey D's. Whatever fast-food joint you fancy—White Castle, In-N-Out, Five Guys—the common denominator is that crazy-tender, white-and-tan roll.
Ironically enough, this kind of bread is far more technically challenging than an artisanal, rustic bun, and you probably haven't ever seen a recipe for one in a baking book. So let's break it down: What is it about the squishy slider bun that makes it so delicious? And how can you recreate it?
For starters, the shape lends itself to a very pleasant eating experience. Unlike large, pillowy brioche buns or hearty kaiser rolls, the slider bun is shaped like a macaron cookie: flat on top, uniform in size from top to bottom, and much easier to fit in your mouth. It’s also soft and spongy, a perfect vehicle for a thin, tender patty. You can only get those kinds of results with a really wet, flowing dough. And while wet, flowing doughs are sticky and really hard to work with, they're easy to make.
The key to success is simple: keep it cold. Cold dough will feel less gummy, and will slack out more slowly on a work surface. Adding more flour to your hands or your work surface will only yield a harder, crustier, bun, so just refrigerate it periodically if it warms up too much, and be sure to work quickly.
Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com
