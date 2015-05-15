How to Make Slider Buns at Home

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

McDonald's burgers might seem unseemly in a post-Super Size Me world, but admit it: there's something delectably nostalgic about that super-soft, squishy bun. And it’s not just Mickey D's. Whatever fast-food joint you fancy—White Castle, In-N-Out, Five Guys—the common denominator is that crazy-tender, white-and-tan roll.

Ironically enough, this kind of bread is far more technically challenging than an artisanal, rustic bun, and you probably haven't ever seen a recipe for one in a baking book. So let's break it down: What is it about the squishy slider bun that makes it so delicious? And how can you recreate it?

For starters, the shape lends itself to a very pleasant eating experience. Unlike large, pillowy brioche buns or hearty kaiser rolls, the slider bun is shaped like a macaron cookie: flat on top, uniform in size from top to bottom, and much easier to fit in your mouth. It’s also soft and spongy, a perfect vehicle for a thin, tender patty. You can only get those kinds of results with a really wet, flowing dough. And while wet, flowing doughs are sticky and really hard to work with, they're easy to make.

The key to success is simple: keep it cold. Cold dough will feel less gummy, and will slack out more slowly on a work surface. Adding more flour to your hands or your work surface will only yield a harder, crustier, bun, so just refrigerate it periodically if it warms up too much, and be sure to work quickly.

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com

Related: Terrific Burger Recipes

10 F&W Favorite Burger Recipes

Best Burgers in the US