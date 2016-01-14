How to Make Roasted Radishes with Caramelized Kimchi

Radishes are normally relegated to the crudité platter, but they are fantastic cooked. Roasted until golden and caramelized, they take on a slightly sweet character, unlike their spicy raw counterparts. Since they’re a cinch to make, it’s the perfect go-to weeknight side dish. These are a great accompaniment to roasted chicken, grilled steak or pork roast. Here, the radishes are cooked with kimchi that caramelizes as it cooks, resulting in an umami butter sauce.

Roasted Radishes with Caramelized Kimchi



Active: 15 min; Total: 45 min

Serves: 4

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup coarsely chopped napa cabbage kimchi

2 bunches radishes with their greens (1 ½ pounds)

Kosher salt and pepper

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1. Preheat the oven to 450° F.

2. In a large cast-iron skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the kimchi and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the radishes and their greens, the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, and season with salt and pepper; toss to evenly coat. Roast in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the radishes are tender and golden. Stir in the lemon juice and serve warm.



