How to Make Pok Pok’s Famous Vietnamese Chicken Wings at Home

Bicoastal chef Andy Ricker is known for a wide range of insanely good Southeast Asian dishes. But though his laap and crispy whole fried fish are delicious, it’s his wings that have garnered the most attention for his Pok Pok restaurants. Ricker’s Vietnamese-style wings are marinated in fish sauce, garlic and sugar, and then deep-fried twice, tossed with the marinade and served extra-crispy and sticky, with tart pickles.

“It’s so popular because it’s the one that’s on all the TV shows,” Ricker says. But that doesn’t mean he lets the dish coast on fame. “I eat them once a week to make sure they still taste good.”

If you can’t make it out to the original Pok Pok in Portland, Oregon, or Pok Pok NY in Brooklyn, you can re-create Ricker’s famous wings at home using F&W’s easy recipe.

