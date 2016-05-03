How to Make Piñata Cake, the Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Dessert

When you're a kid, there is hardly anything more exhilarating than taking a swing at a piñata and watching all the candy fall out. To remind me of those fun times—and, fine, to impress the guests at my Cinco de Mayo party—I decided to bake a cake that would serve as a great alternative to a traditional piñata: no ladder, no tree, no yard cleanup, and no bat-wielding, sugar-loaded, blindfolded kids required. Just an awesome, candy-filled cake that looks like a piñata.

Here, a step-by-step guide on how you too, can celebrate Cinco de Mayo with more candy and less clean up. (And cake.)

You will need:

Four 9-inch-round yellow cakes, chilled and leveled

Emily Tylman

2 ½ cups white frosting

6 cups frosting, assorted colors

3 cups assorted candies

1. Place 2 of the cakes on a work surface. With a 3 1/2-inch round cutter or bowl as a guide, cut out a 3 1/2-inch-round from the center of both cake layers. Remove the centers of the cakes and reserve for another use.

Emily Tylman

2. Place one whole cake layer on a cake stand or serving platter and, using an offset spatula, spread ½ cup of the white frosting to the edge of the cake.

Emily Tylman

3. Top with one of the cut cake layers. Spread ¼ cup of the white frosting over the top of the cake.

Emily Tylman

4. Top with the remaining cut cake layer and spread ¼ cup of frosting over the top of the cake. Spoon enough assorted candies into the center of the cake to fill the hole.

Emily Tylman

5. Top with the remaining whole cake. Spread a thin layer of frosting over the entire cake to create a crumb coat. Chill until firm, about 30 minutes. (Watch the video below for tips on frosting.)

Emily Tylman

6. With the assorted colored frostings in piping bags with Petal Tips, decoratively pipe stripes around and on top of the entire cake. (Watch the video below to learn how to do the decorative frosting technique.)

Emily Tylman

And there you have it: A beautiful, fun, delicious, candy-filled cake. Enjoy!