How to Make the Perfect Soufflé

DON'T I overwhipped my egg whites until they were like cement. Instead of binding the soufflé, they got watery when cooked.

© Christina Holmes

DON’T be dainty when grating cheese. Laurent taught me that the harder you push down, the more cheese you get.

© Christina Holmes

DO use lots of room-temperature butter to gloss the inside of the soufflé dish.

© Christina Holmes

DON’T use store-bought grated cheese; it’s bulky and will make the soufflé grainy.

© Christina Holmes

DO be sure to whip egg whites to medium-firm peaks until they hang like an apostrophe off the whisk.

© Christina Holmes

DO spread the soufflé mixture in the dish, but treat the edge like a third rail.

© Christina Holmes

DON’T be afraid to open the oven while this soufflé cooks; lots of cheese makes it sturdy.